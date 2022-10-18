ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

The IRS is sending letters to more than 9,000,000 Americans

By Stuart Price, Dave Thomas
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibLgZ_0idZejsq00

JOPLIN, Mo. ( KSNF/KODE ) — An unsolicited letter in the mail from the IRS usually isn’t a good sign, but that’s not the case with one coming soon to some Four-State area mailboxes.

The IRS is sending letters to more than 9,000,000 Americans who did not claim stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, or other benefits.

Joplin CPA Patrick Kelly says it might be worth your while to follow up on the letter if it comes to your home.

“So they’re looking at their database and saying, these people didn’t file an income tax return but we have reason to believe they might get a refund if they would, either stimulus money, child tax credit, earned income tax credit, so the IRS is looking at the data base and saying, they didn’t file, we’re not sure they’re entitled to a refund, but they think they probably are,” said Patrick Kelly, C.P.A., Owner, Joplin Tax Service.

Will the Social Security COLA bump be enough for vulnerable seniors?

The reminder letters will be arriving over the next few weeks, and will be printed in both English and Spanish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
HOOVER, AL
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
CBS Miami

IRS sets its new tax brackets. Here's how to figure yours.

The IRS on Tuesday said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction.The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due to inflation, which can push workers who received annual cost-of-living pay increases into higher tax brackets even though their standard of living hasn't changed. The IRS makes such adjustments annually, but this year's hot inflation means that many of the changes are more significant than in a typical year. Americans are struggling with stubbornly high inflation, which is eating into their...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy