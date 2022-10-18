Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
Cleveland Browns player bashes team’s lack of commitment: ‘When practice is over you can’t run out the building’
One member of the Cleveland Browns roster believes the team’s disappointing 2-4 start comes from a serious lack of commitment
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle comments on San Francisco 49ers’ recent addition of RB Christian McCaffrey
George Kittle had a funny response to the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Thursday night trade. Former Iowa tight end and current tight end for the 49ers’, George Kittle safe to say is fired up for McCaffrey to be coming to the Bay Area. “What a gift for...
2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).
George Kittle reacts to monster 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco rocked the NFL world on Thursday night after news broke that they had agreed to a blockbuster trade deal with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. This is going to be a landscape-shifting move, no doubt, as the 49ers all of a sudden emerge as a favorite to go all the way this year.
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
