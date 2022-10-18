Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Philly's Cheesesteak Quest to Find The Best Cheesesteak in 2022
- March Cheesesteak Madness is a 64 Cheesesteak entry bracket-style tournament (same as NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament). The cheesesteaks are broken into four regions; Philadelphia (Philly), Delaware County (Delco), Other Counties region (primarily Montgomery, Bucks & Chester counties), and New Jersey/Delaware region. 2022 March Cheesesteak Madness Judge’s Bracket.
PhillyBite
Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly
- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square
Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Free Things To Do And Places To Visit In Philly
Saving money is always a goal, so finding fun and free activities is always a plus. Luckily, you might be surprised about all the free things you can do and free places to visit in Philadelphia. We have gathered a list of some free things to do in Philly that are actually entraining.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Tapa Restaurants in Pennsylvania?
- Tapas, traditional Spanish "appetizers," have become popular in many American cities. Because they are typically finger foods, tapas are perfect conversation starters. They are a great way to share a meal with friends and family. In Pittsburgh, several restaurants specialize in Spanish cuisine. You can find many of these restaurants in the downtown area.
4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
PhillyBite
Dave and Busters in Philly | Food & Arcade Games
- "Know a" place we can spend the night having fun? Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman wanted to entertain some of their recent Eagles clients who they loved working with, so off they went to Dave and Busters located at 325 N Christopher Columbus Blvd in Philadelphia at Dana's husband Kevin Waddy's suggestion.
Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said. Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
metrophiladelphia.com
Fun things to do in Philly this weekend
Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered. It’s the second weekend for the Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge, and it’s also the last chance to check what the 13 spots participating have created. The competition is set for Oct. 22 and 23, and each venue throwing its hat in the ring will try to set its best and most unique Bloody Mary contender up for a vote—and the results span different varieties of the drink using bacon, chicken, pickles, and even pesto being thrown into the mix.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Slammed in Ex-Cop Ryan Pownall’s Federal Lawsuit
Plus, a South Philly traffic nightmare, more problems at Wawa (in the 'burbs!), and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
PhillyBite
Veekoo Authentic Chinese and Japanese in Bryn Mawr
- On a beautiful crisp fall evening, Dana Friedman and Michelle Leonard decided to try the newest Veekoo restaurant in Bryn Mawr. As local realtors, we take going to different restaurants very seriously so we can best advise our clients and friends on where to go to eat. Bryn Mawr's...
This Bucks County Boutique Specializes in Philly Sports Shirts, Other Vintage-Style Items
A Bucks County fashion boutique is offering array of Philadelphia sports merchandise to locals and visitors alike. Vittoria Woodill wrote about the local clothing store for CBS News Philadelphia. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is offering a wide range of shirts that bear vintage and...
‘Avogeddon’ hits Philly: Surplus avocados to be given away for free
Holy Guacamole! A literal ton of avocados — three trucks worth — will be handed out for free at FDR Park Wednesday through Friday. A local nonprofit, Sharing Excess, will be hosting what it’s calling their “largest food distribution to date” from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Phillymag.com
At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait
The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
Philly moves up ‘Rattiest Cities’ list, stays among top 10
Philadelphia has gotten a higher ranking on this year’s “Rattiest Cities” list from Orkin. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s wedding industry not among best in U.S., says study. Orkin released the 2022 “Top 50 Rattiest Cities List” on Monday, compiling it based on the number of new rodent...
pennbets.com
Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons
Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.
