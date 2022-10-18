Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered. It’s the second weekend for the Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge, and it’s also the last chance to check what the 13 spots participating have created. The competition is set for Oct. 22 and 23, and each venue throwing its hat in the ring will try to set its best and most unique Bloody Mary contender up for a vote—and the results span different varieties of the drink using bacon, chicken, pickles, and even pesto being thrown into the mix.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO