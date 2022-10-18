ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

PhillyBite

Philly's Cheesesteak Quest to Find The Best Cheesesteak in 2022

- March Cheesesteak Madness is a 64 Cheesesteak entry bracket-style tournament (same as NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament). The cheesesteaks are broken into four regions; Philadelphia (Philly), Delaware County (Delco), Other Counties region (primarily Montgomery, Bucks & Chester counties), and New Jersey/Delaware region. 2022 March Cheesesteak Madness Judge’s Bracket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly

- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Free Things To Do And Places To Visit In Philly

Saving money is always a goal, so finding fun and free activities is always a plus. Luckily, you might be surprised about all the free things you can do and free places to visit in Philadelphia. We have gathered a list of some free things to do in Philly that are actually entraining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Tapa Restaurants in Pennsylvania?

- Tapas, traditional Spanish "appetizers," have become popular in many American cities. Because they are typically finger foods, tapas are perfect conversation starters. They are a great way to share a meal with friends and family. In Pittsburgh, several restaurants specialize in Spanish cuisine. You can find many of these restaurants in the downtown area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Dave and Busters in Philly | Food & Arcade Games

- "Know a" place we can spend the night having fun? Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman wanted to entertain some of their recent Eagles clients who they loved working with, so off they went to Dave and Busters located at 325 N Christopher Columbus Blvd in Philadelphia at Dana's husband Kevin Waddy's suggestion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
metrophiladelphia.com

Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered. It’s the second weekend for the Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge, and it’s also the last chance to check what the 13 spots participating have created. The competition is set for Oct. 22 and 23, and each venue throwing its hat in the ring will try to set its best and most unique Bloody Mary contender up for a vote—and the results span different varieties of the drink using bacon, chicken, pickles, and even pesto being thrown into the mix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Veekoo Authentic Chinese and Japanese in Bryn Mawr

- On a beautiful crisp fall evening, Dana Friedman and Michelle Leonard decided to try the newest Veekoo restaurant in Bryn Mawr. As local realtors, we take going to different restaurants very seriously so we can best advise our clients and friends on where to go to eat. Bryn Mawr's...
BRYN MAWR, PA
Phillymag.com

At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait

The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennbets.com

Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons

Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.

