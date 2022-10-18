Read full article on original website
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing
Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don't Declare an Emergency
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan's live-in boyfriend also was arrested.Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston,...
According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?
According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
AZFamily
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
texasstandard.org
Officials in Harris County call timing of letter from Texas Secretary of State’s office ‘suspicious’
Early voting is around the corner and, just as county election officials buckle up for the start of election season, officials in Texas’ biggest county get a letter. It’s from the Texas Secretary of State about missing election information and the implications for Harris County in the upcoming midterms.
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
News Channel 25
Arizona researchers using drones to detect wildfires
Northern Arizona University researchers are using drones to help detect and better manage wildfires no matter the size. "Once the monsoon hits the Southwest, we get a lot of lightning strikes," says NAU School of Forestry graduate research assistant Leo O'Neill. The drones, along with the thermal cameras mounted on...
