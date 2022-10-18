ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan's live-in boyfriend also was arrested.Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

According to Law, Who Owns The Fence Between Two Houses in Texas?

According to law, who owns the fence between two houses in Texas? And, is this really even a situation? Well, yes. Was in the waiting room of my doctor the other day and this other guy was doing small talk and telling me how he was 'fighting' with his neighbor because of the fence they 'share'. So, I did what most people would do, I googled it. And, here's what came up!
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
AZFamily

Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
LoneStar 92

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend

If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
GLEN ROSE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Arizona researchers using drones to detect wildfires

Northern Arizona University researchers are using drones to help detect and better manage wildfires no matter the size. "Once the monsoon hits the Southwest, we get a lot of lightning strikes," says NAU School of Forestry graduate research assistant Leo O'Neill. The drones, along with the thermal cameras mounted on...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy