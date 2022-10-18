Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success

Read full article on original website
OneDay Announces Integration with Knock CRM
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading performance management platform and CRM, Knock® CRM, to bring users a streamlined experience. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows users to create high-quality videos to connect with customers, increase conversion, and improve sales efficiency today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance as a premium partner with Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers. The integration of these two best-in-class solutions will allow mutual customers to deliver a more personalized leasing journey for prospects and streamline the leasing process for onsite teams.
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
Edify Announces Integration of New ChromeOS Desk Connector for Contact Centers
Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced its integration to the new ChromeOS Desk connector for contact centers. This innovation introduces “the desk,” an organizer to manage all tabs and apps an agent needs for a specific interaction, including the single-window Edify CX contact center platform.
Field Agent Acquires SimpliField, Bringing Together the Best of Retail Auditing & Retail Performance Management
The acquisition creates the first end-to-end suite of solutions for helping companies identify, understand, and solve challenges with in-store operations worldwide. Field Agent, the longtime leader in location-specific, store-level audits, insights and product-trial solutions, today announced the acquisition of SimpliField, a mobile-first, distributed-workforce management platform based in Paris, France. The goal of the transaction is to bring brands, retailers, and restaurants the tools to win at in-store retail by identifying, analyzing, and improving retail operations.
Hansei Solutions Earns 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification
An award that recognizes Hansei’s workplace culture and employee experience exceeding the national average. Hansei Solutions, a full-service revenue cycle management solution for healthcare providers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2022 – 2023 year. The prestigious award is based...
Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 for North America and Europe
The report highlights Wipro as a good fit for large enterprises given its comprehensive portfolio of digital workplace solutions, strong focus on value delivery, and a strong client-centric approach. Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has been named a Leader in the PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace...
Guidewire Appoints David Laker Chief Sales Officer
Cloud veteran has deep experience in driving transformation and customer success. Guidewire is pleased to announce the appointment of David Laker as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Mr. Laker is the former Senior Vice President (SVP), Financial Services and Banking for North America Cloud and Technology at Oracle. He will lead Guidewire’s global sales organizations, reporting to President and Chief Revenue Officer, John Mullen.
Wipro Appoints Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Wipro Limited , a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 21 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board. In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings,...
Boots Partners with RangeMe to Strengthen its Range of New and Diverse Brands
New partnership with RangeMe sourcing platform provides Boots buying team with increased access to emerging and diverse brands. Boots has partnered with RangeMe, the leading product discovery, sourcing and purchasing platform to expand the number of new and diverse suppliers it works with on a goods for resale basis both in-store and online.
Hightouch Named Fivetran Ecosystem Partner of the Year
More than 150 mutual customers choose Hightouch and Fivetran to close their data loop. Hightouch announced that it has been named the 2022 Ecosystem Partner of the Year award winner by Fivetran. This award was presented today at Fivetran’s virtual Partner Summit. Hightouch was recognized for the company’s achievements...
LiveVox Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards
LiveVox earns national recognition for Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, and Professional Development. LiveVox Holdings, Inc., a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, announced that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for: Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, and Professional Development. Top Workplaces awards are based on a 24-item employee engagement survey. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.
Zapier Introduces New Innovation Program Zapier Early Access; Launches Eight New Features At ZapConnect
Zapier Early Access empowers automation enthusiasts to build cohesive automations without writing a single line of code. Zapier — the leader in no-code automation — launched Zapier Early Access, an innovation program to give automation enthusiasts early access to cutting-edge no-code tools and automation-first products. Beta products launching in Zapier Early Access include:
Raymour & Flanigan Selects ChargeAfter to Power Point-of-Sale Financing Online and In Stores
Multi-lender network and data-driven platform streamlines checkout and helps top furniture retailer meet consumer demand for flexible, personalized financing. ChargeAfter, the market-leading point of sale (POS) consumer financing platform and network, has been selected by Raymour & Flanigan, the Northeast’s largest furniture and mattress retailer, to power point-of-sale financing online and in over 140 brick & mortar locations. Raymour & Flanigan’s focus on providing exceptional customer experiences led it to partner with ChargeAfter’s data-driven decisioning engine and network of lenders. ChargeAfter will streamline the customer experience and enable enhanced customer engagement with Raymour & Flanigan’s flexible, personalized financing options.
B2B Case Studies: Some Best Practices
B2B businesses work differently. In this industry, businesses must explain the effectiveness of their products or services to the prospects and customers. Not only do they need to illustrate their valuable offerings but they also need to develop detailed case studies to foster relationships with their customers. That said, case...
