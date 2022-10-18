Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success

Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading performance management platform and CRM, Knock® CRM, to bring users a streamlined experience. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows users to create high-quality videos to connect with customers, increase conversion, and improve sales efficiency today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance as a premium partner with Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers. The integration of these two best-in-class solutions will allow mutual customers to deliver a more personalized leasing journey for prospects and streamline the leasing process for onsite teams.

2 DAYS AGO