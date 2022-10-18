ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice.

On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18.

Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Larson, who they described as an advocate for pedophilia, flew to Fresno in December 2020 to coerce a 12-year-old girl he had been communicating with through social media to run away with him.

During an investigation, deputies said they learned that the girl had gone with Larson to the Fresno Yosemite National Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia together.

Officials said Larson had told the girl to wear a wig and act disabled to get past security at the airport.

Booking photo and 2017 campaign photo of Nathan Larson.
RELATED: Self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate convinced 12-year-old Fresno girl to run away with him, authorities say

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Larson during a layover flight in Denver, Colorado. The girl was found uninjured and returned home to her family.

Detectives said they found evidence that Larson had run a website that encouraged the raping of children and child photography.

In 2008, officials said that Larson had pled guilty to sending an email to the Secret Service, threatening to kill the president of the United States. Larson served 14 months in federal prison.

In 2007, Larson had run for the Virginia House of Delegates and lost.

Authorities have not released Larson’s cause of death at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 12

R P
3d ago

Kudos to the author of this article for your language use around sex abuse of a child. I think this is the first article I’ve ever read that didn’t use some kind of victim blaming verbiage. You’re awesome!

Reply
7
HamHock13
3d ago

Too bad he didn’t get to go have a sit down wit the big boys so they can return to him the same type of service he’s been givin to these poor innocent Angels🥺oh well the Devil did right by us, saved $$ no court, set his rump tuh flame immediately … Byyyyye😛

Reply(1)
3
Lydia Raley
2d ago

Now that he can never harm another child. Please focus on medical/ counseling for this child 🙏

Reply
5
 

