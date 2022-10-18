ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds

(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate

The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6

The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
KHBS

U.S. House District 2 candidates debate

CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. House District 2 in Arkansas debated in Conway. Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L) will appear on ballots in November.
CONWAY, AR

