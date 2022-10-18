Read full article on original website
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors
Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
WATCH: Bill Clinton admits ‘there is a limit’ to how many immigrants the US can take
Former Democratic President Bill Clinton said the United States cannot sustain a countless number of illegal immigrants crossing its border.
Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney
An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values
(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Trump shares graph outlining his popularity after Pence says he might not vote for him
Donald Trump has shared a graph outlining his popularity among Republican primary voters on the heels of Mike Pence saying that he won’t necessarily vote for the former president if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024. Mr Trump shared a graph on his social media platform Truth Social...
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
KHBS
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate
The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
Somebody had to do it! Jan. 6 committee wraps with a bang — and a subpoena for Donald Trump
"Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol. Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be accountable." In her opening statement of the final hearing of the last House Jan. 6 committee before the midterms —...
MSNBC
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is set to host the America Leads Summit, which brings together thought leaders and policy makers to help problem solve and create solutions. Gov. Hutchinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 19, 2022.
Prosecutors detail Oath Keepers’ mounting frustration with Trump as Jan. 6 approached
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, grew increasingly frustrated before Jan. 6, 2021 that Donald Trump had not taken even more extreme measures to seize a second term. Messages displayed by prosecutors Thursday showed Rhodes — who littered his voluminous text messages with a stew of conspiracy theories...
Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6
The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
KHBS
U.S. House District 2 candidates debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. House District 2 in Arkansas debated in Conway. Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L) will appear on ballots in November.
KHBS
U.S. Congressional District 1 candidates Crawford and Hodges debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. Congressional District 1 debated in Conway.Watch the full debate in the video player above. Republican Rick Crawford and Democrat Monte Hodges addressed the issues facing voters.
Fact check: Archives agency stored George H. W. Bush's records in a temporary facility
The archives agency stored George H. W. Bush's records in a former bowling alley and restaurant, contrary to claim made by Trump.
