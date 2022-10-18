ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Cleveland Cavaliers step up big for the Utah Jazz in first game

It seems both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off 2022 strong. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off the 2022-2022 season pretty strong. The Jazz won their home opener 123-102 over the Denver Nuggets, and they were led in scoring by former Cavaliers Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavs fell in their season opener on the road to the Toronto Raptors by three, 108-105, but the Cavs looked good in defeat and were in a position to win despite losing Darius Garland due to an eye injury.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy