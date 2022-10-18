It seems both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off 2022 strong. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off the 2022-2022 season pretty strong. The Jazz won their home opener 123-102 over the Denver Nuggets, and they were led in scoring by former Cavaliers Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavs fell in their season opener on the road to the Toronto Raptors by three, 108-105, but the Cavs looked good in defeat and were in a position to win despite losing Darius Garland due to an eye injury.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO