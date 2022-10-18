ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angela Scanlon was 'sacked' from RTE show - 'I didn't have a job so I left'

Angela Scanlon has revealed she was 'sacked' from a top RTÉ show. She presented travel show Getaways for two years between 2014 to 2016. The show also aired on BBC One. Ireland AM star Tommy Bowe, Vogue Williams, Joe Lindsay and Mairead Ronan also hosted the programme before it was axed completely after 10 seasons in 2019.

