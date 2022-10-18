Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Des Cahill says he was 'frustrated' by his Sunday Game role and shares his predictions for the show
Des Cahill recently announced that he is to step away from The Sunday Game after 15 seasons at the helm of RTÉ's flagship Sunday night GAA programme. He opened up about his thoughts on how the programme will pan out going forward. He is moving on to focus on...
rsvplive.ie
Dermot Bannon hits back at claims he always goes over budget - he was even shouted at in the street
A new series of Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes kicked off on RTÉ1 on Sunday October 16th at 9.30pm, and came back with a bang. Ireland's most well known architect chatted to RSVP Magazine about his experiences filming the series - and how it hasn't always been his fault when a project has gone over-budget.
rsvplive.ie
Ryan Tubridy announces break from RTÉ show next week and reveals his replacement
Ryan Tubridy will be off air from his RTÉ Radio 1 show next week. The broadcaster is "taking a little mid term break" in the lead up to Halloween and he will be temporarily replaced by another well known presenter. He revealed the news to listeners live on his...
rsvplive.ie
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and wife Niamh De Brun step out for wedding as Niamh flaunts growing bump
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and his wife Niamh De Brún stepped out for wedding this weekend. Niamh flaunted her growing bump as she wowed in an eye-catching red dress. The couple, who got married in November 2021, enjoyed a family celebration just weeks ahead of them welcoming their first child together.
rsvplive.ie
Angela Scanlon was 'sacked' from RTE show - 'I didn't have a job so I left'
Angela Scanlon has revealed she was 'sacked' from a top RTÉ show. She presented travel show Getaways for two years between 2014 to 2016. The show also aired on BBC One. Ireland AM star Tommy Bowe, Vogue Williams, Joe Lindsay and Mairead Ronan also hosted the programme before it was axed completely after 10 seasons in 2019.
Comments / 0