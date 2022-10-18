FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have arrested two people and are searching for another person following a pursuit early this morning. Police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue South just after midnight. Officers spotted an SUV in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle in the call and attempted to stop the vehicle but the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO