Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
High fees force businesses, nonprofits to rethink annual Holiday Lights show
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – Local businesses and nonprofits are feeling left out of the holiday lights display because of the event being more expensive to participate in and attend now that it’s moved to the Red River Valley Fair. “We recognize that this has been turned...
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Maplelag Resort ‘undetermined’
DETROIT LAKES, Minn (KFGO) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular vacation and ski resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze that leveled the main lodge at Maplelag Resort last Monday. Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.
kfgo.com
Two people arrested in Rothsay following two-month drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (KFGO) – A two-month drug investigation in Wolverton has led to two arrests and the seizure of 12 pounds of methamphetamine. Wilkin and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies, agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, two drug task forces, and the State Patrol made a traffic stop in Rothsay on Tuesday. The meth was discovered during a search of a pickup.
kfgo.com
Two arrested following a shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have arrested two people and are searching for another person following a pursuit early this morning. Police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue South just after midnight. Officers spotted an SUV in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle in the call and attempted to stop the vehicle but the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed.
kfgo.com
Man arrested in stolen car near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested in a stolen car on I-94 east of Valley City. Barnes County dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle from Cass County 20 minutes earlier heading west toward Valley City. Officers spotted that vehicle and the driver pulled over on the interstate.
Comments / 0