ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

The Fast Furniture Industry Kills Billions of Trees Every Year, Study Shows

Even though you've likely heard time and time again that cheaply-made clothing from the fast fashion industry simply isn't worth its hefty environmental impact, inhumanity, and poor quality clothing, you may not realize that cheaply-made furniture can also take a nasty toll on dear old Mother Earth. Similar to fast fashion, the environmental impact of the fast furniture industry is shockingly high.
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy