Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
The Fast Furniture Industry Kills Billions of Trees Every Year, Study Shows
Even though you've likely heard time and time again that cheaply-made clothing from the fast fashion industry simply isn't worth its hefty environmental impact, inhumanity, and poor quality clothing, you may not realize that cheaply-made furniture can also take a nasty toll on dear old Mother Earth. Similar to fast fashion, the environmental impact of the fast furniture industry is shockingly high.
seafoodsource.com
Minorities in Aquaculture Founder Imani Black: Seafood industry needs to diversify
Minorities in Aquaculture (MIA) was founded in October 2020 by Imani Black, a former oyster farmer from the U.S. state of Maryland. After experiencing a lack of diversity in oyster farming and aquaculture overall, Black decided to create the nonprofit, which now works on diversification efforts throughout the seafood industry.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
vinlove.net
Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars
During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
MedicalXpress
New research, set in China, suggests that using masks for health reasons also leads people to behave more ethically
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global increase in the number of people wearing masks to limit the spread of illness. Now, new research co-authored by MIT scholars suggests that, in China at least, wearing masks also influences how people act. The research, conducted across 10 studies...
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
A burger might cheer you up: Beef is the only food linked to a lower risk of depression, study reveals
If the thought of a salad makes you glum, tucking into a juicy burger is best for cheering yourself up, say scientists. Beef was the only food linked to a lower risk of depression in a study using data on 440,000 Britons. Nutrients found in beef – including iron and...
Wake up call for retirees: Average person naps more and moves less after giving up work... raising risk of host of health problems, study warns
People sleep more and move less after giving up work, a study has found — raising the risk of a whole host of health problems. Finish researchers tracked 515 people for a week before and after they retired to check how their habits changed. It revealed retirees slept for...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
