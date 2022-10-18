Voter registration in Oregon, Washington ends soon
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Election day is right around the corner.
If you are in Oregon, Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the last day to register.
Washington residents have until Halloween, Oct.31.
Those are just a few of the critical dates leading up to election day.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan joined AM Extra to talk about voter registration.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 1