Oregon State

Voter registration in Oregon, Washington ends soon

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Election day is right around the corner.

If you are in Oregon, Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the last day to register.

Washington residents have until Halloween, Oct.31.

Those are just a few of the critical dates leading up to election day.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan joined AM Extra to talk about voter registration.

