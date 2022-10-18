Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive. Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of...
KTAR.com
I-10 Broadway Curve closure, shutdowns on I-17, Loop 303 to disrupt weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Another closure for work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Project near Sky Harbor and shutdowns of Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in the north Valley will slow drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. Westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to State Route...
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Flight attendants from overseas help walk MCSO animals while in Phoenix
PHOENIX - In Arizona, an unusual friendship has formed between rescue dogs and some flight attendants. The cabin group members, who work for a major international airline company, say they wanted to give back to the communities they stop in, and since then, the idea soared to new heights, so to speak.
azbex.com
Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub
Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
fox10phoenix.com
5 people injured following pedestrian crash in the West Valley
Officials in Avondale say five people, including three children, had to be taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
fox10phoenix.com
Golf cart handyman exposed himself to residents of Mesa retirement community: MCSO
MESA, Ariz. - A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life.
KTAR.com
Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house
PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
fox10phoenix.com
Man badly hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting in the city has left a man in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police officials have released few other information, but did say that 35th Avenue is closed in the area.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix on Tuesday night.
gilaherald.com
Interstate 10 closed in both directions between U.S. 60 and State Route 143 this weekend
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time for lane and ramp closures and restrictions on west- and eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend. Closures are scheduled in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60...
AZFamily
Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pilot survived an emergency landing into an east Mesa canal on Wednesday afternoon.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left a woman lying dead in the street. The collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 23rd Street and Bell Road. Detectives say the unidentified woman had been heading south across Bell Road when...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
