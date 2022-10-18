Universal Orlando Resort Invites Guests to Party Beyond the Bayou Next Spring During Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – Running February 4 Through April 16, 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Springs Says Goodbye to Popular Food Truck
Walt Disney World Resort has been experiencing a lot of changes lately, with some being restaurants’ returns and others involving ride closures. Unfortunately, there is another closure (of sorts) coming from a Disney property this week: a popular Disney Springs food truck offering has wheeled away!. The Cilantro Urban...
tastychomps.com
How to Spend an Afternoon in Winter Park, Including Book Event and Signing
When I moved to Florida, one of the first places I checked out and instantly fell in love with was Winter Park. Park Avenue is pretty irresistible with the restaurants and shops, the park with flowers and towering trees providing some shade. It’s impossible not to feel like part of the community with the tables lining the streets, full of people chatting and enjoying a simple coffee or glass of wine or a multi course fine dining experience.
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
orlandomedicalnews.com
Orlando Health acquires Sabanera Health Dorado to create Doctors’ Center Hospital | Orlando Health Dorado
The partnership will enhance healthcare in Puerto Rico, strengthen relationships between Orlando and Puerto Rican physicians and provide interconnected healthcare to thousands who travel between the two locations. Orlando and Dorado, Puerto Rico – Orlando Health, a non-profit healthcare organization that serves the southeastern United States, today announced it has...
Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
“Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”
New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando
"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
‘I’m living life moment by moment’: 4-time cancer survivor participating in cancer research at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Terlisa Shepard was 31 years old and eight months pregnant when she got her first breast cancer diagnosis. That was the first of four cancer battles the now 55-year-old would have. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. She was told she wouldn’t live past...
scottjosephorlando.com
Enzo's on the Lake has been sold
Enzo’s on the Lake, the venerable Longwood Italian restaurant that has been a special occasion destination for Central Floridians for 42 years, has been sold. The new owner is John Khalil, an Orlando dentist with University Dental Group, who is expected to close the deal next week and greet the staff on Tuesday.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian washes up millions of snails along Lake Monroe
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dead snails can be seen washed up along the edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford — another example of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Central Florida. “This was, of course, very severe because you actually had the winds pushing the water out over the banks and carrying the snails, so when the water started coming back in, it left the snails high and dry,” Dr. William Kern, Jr. said.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
click orlando
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
Comments / 0