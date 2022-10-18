Read full article on original website
Arrius Katticus
5d ago
There are not going to be many jobs obtained with a degree in trans gender studies. Or degrees in 3rd grade sex psychology.
anmllvr#123
5d ago
Let’s see cost of living no guarantee of a job and pay once you have the degree doesn’t match up to all the work and money put into it which means even if you get the job you may not be able to pay off the debt anyway
Nat White
5d ago
They drop out because they never had to work hard all through school. Especially the Mexican students, ESL classes dumb things way down.
SFGate
Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term. Newsom made the...
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
KTVU FOX 2
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat
California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
