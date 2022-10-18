Read full article on original website
WSFA
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton names economic developer
The city of Clanton has hired Chris Dunlap as its director of economic developer. From Auburn, Dunlap has experience in commercial development in smaller cities in Alabama as an associate broker, a consultant and assistant developer. Dunlap said he was interested in the Clanton position because he wanted to be...
Clanton Advertiser
YMCA of Chilton County to host mobile veterans resources center
Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, the YMCA of Chilton County supports veterans and their families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with each other. On Nov. 10, the Y will have a Mobile Veteran Center on site to offer services and a free meal to all veterans.
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
wbrc.com
Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Oct. 12-18. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North and 7th Street. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4000 Block 7th Street North. Motor Vehicle Accident: 2100 Block 7th Street North. Traumatic Injury: 1000 Block Cloverleaf Drive. Altered Mental Status: 1400 Block 7th Street South. Smoke Investigation: 100 Block Colonial...
selmasun.com
Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination
A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
wbrc.com
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a drug search warrant on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale. During the search, police seized 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 grams of a...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible
A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby takes home state dairy evaluation title
The Thorsby High School FFA dairy evaluation team captured the state title at the Alabama state competition on Oct. 13 in Montgomery. Team members Haley Maddox, Mesha Mims, Tori Mims and Lily Smith worked through six placing classes, two reasons classes and one questions class to compile a high-score of 1,045 points, edging Priceville High School by three points. Thorsby was the lead school out of 17 competing for the state championship, and punched their ticket to the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana in October 2023.
