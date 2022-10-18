ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

New Hampshire Ice Castles Come Back for Their 10th Winter

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter, the attraction has announced. This year, it's adding new amenities, like a bar for adult beverages, new characters and artisans working to create the experience starting in November. The Ice Castles are expected to open in mid-January and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
whdh.com

Massachusetts is 3rd most stressed state in the US, study says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been crowned the third most stressed state in the country, according to a new study by The Diamond Rehab. The study analyzed Google Trends data for stress-related terms to find these results. Categories included searches for “stress,” “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” “depression,” “exhausted” and “occupational burnout.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rock929rocks.com

The Most Haunted Houses in New England

Each and every state in the union has its “most haunted house.” So let’s take a look inside the most haunted houses in New England. Of all places, House Beautiful was the place that this conversation started. They put together. The Most Haunted Houses in Every State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Vermont Voters Considering Reproductive Liberty Amendment

With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article 22 would declare it...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 7,408 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,408 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,902,403 cases and 20,459 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 253 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
reportertoday.com

Opioid Epidemic Impacts Southeastern Massachusetts

Last July, 10 individuals were arrested for running a drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. According to the charging documents, in March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a DTO led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the DTO who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
WJON

St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years. Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old. Court records...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

