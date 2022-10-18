ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Woman Arrested For the Death Of Two-Year-Old Son

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
Natalie Sabie (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

LACEY – A Township woman has been arrested and criminally charged for her son’s death after drugs were found in the child’s system, authorities said.

Natalie Sabie, 34, of Lacey Township, was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter as well as three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and possession of Fentanyl.

Sabie found her two-year-old son unresponsive at their home on September 7. Responding officers and paramedics attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The child was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

Police determined Sabie was at home with her son when he was found unresponsive. It was later discovered the child had access to illegal narcotics while in his mother’s care, and that two other minor children resided in the home at the time.

On October 12, results from a toxicology report revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child’s system.

“Based upon this report, a forensic pathologist has made an initial determination that the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

As a result, Sabie was taken into custody on October 14. She was processed and is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief DiBella commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lacey Township Police Department, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 14

pupster
3d ago

Show no mercy on her and if prison time put pitures of the child on the walls of her cell So she can see the child she killed

Reply
15
Melinduhhhh
3d ago

Damn she told friends and family her son died of sudden Infant death syndrome and kept it moving posting happy pics on Facebook of her other kids… now they lost their brother and their mother I feel so bad for her other kids this is so sad that baby was only 2 years old…

Reply(1)
9
