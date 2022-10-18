ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TechRadar

Larry Ellison wants Oracle to build the future of global healthcare

Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has laid out his grand vision of transforming the way people across the world access healthcare services, no matter where they are. Speaking at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Ellison outlined a large number of thoughts and initiatives his company is kicking off in order to help people around the globe.
TechRadar

Oracle's new release wants to let all businesses become cloud providers

Oracle has unveiled a new service that it hopes can expand the power of the cloud to more organizations than ever before. The new Oracle Alloy platform will allow all kinds of businesses or service providers to not just run their own cloud, but also offer a full and set of cloud services from Oracle and themselves.
TechRadar

Public cloud investment has plummeted in 2022

US and European public cloud firms have lost $1.6 trillion from their overall market capitalization over the last 12 months, a new report has warned. Research (opens in new tab) by analyst firm Accel looked at the valuation of 100 publicly-traded US and EU businesses that center their business models around cloud storage services.
TechRadar

IBM's new cloud solution promises huge storage gains at a low cost - with a catch

IBM has released a new tape library pitched as being specifically designed for the 'new wave' of hyperscalers aggregating massive customer data sets. The Diamondback Tape Library debuted at the 2022 Open Compute Project Global Summit, where IBM was keen to emphasise the cybersecurity capacities of the new offering, saying that it "offers critical protection against a variety of threats".
TechRadar

How to organize your business’ tech stack to cut costs, according to the experts

With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
TechRadar

Intel Raptor Lake flagship CPU sets world record with astonishing 8.8GHz overclock

Intel’s Raptor Lake processors have been unleashed and have impressed all-round, with the flagship getting a glowing review from us – and now that Core i9-13900K has grabbed the world record for the fastest ever desktop CPU overclock. Yes, the long-held title which AMD proudly locked down some...
TechRadar

Microsoft is taking on CCleaner to help your PC in a future Windows 11 update

Microsoft is reportedly working on its own utility to help maintain your PC by recommending certain settings and deleting unused files and apps to help save space for a future Windows 11 update. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), it's available on the Microsoft Store as a public...

