Read full article on original website
sharon Jackson
3d ago
Today is Tuesday, 10 pm is 11 hours from now. How do you get a call at a time that hasn't come yet? Either this is old news OR author doesn't know what day it is. Maybe 10 am this morning? Proof read stuff.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case
UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
WSAZ
Death investigation is now a murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say […]
Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
wchstv.com
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a split second, Dan Burko and his son Dylan saw the car in front of them flip over. “I didn’t really see anything because I was sleeping in the car,” Dylan said. Dan was on the way to drop 12-year-old Dylan off...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
Former Chesapeake, WV firefighter pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former firefighter at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Steven “P.J.” Johnson was charged with embezzlement and grand larceny in February 2022 after an investigation into a Chesapeake VFD checking account. A criminal complaint says that Johnson acted as the “de facto” treasurer of the department. […]
WSAZ
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at South Charleston High School
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at South Charleston High School before the big matchup against St. Albans Friday, October 21. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Comments / 3