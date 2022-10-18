ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 3

sharon Jackson
3d ago

Today is Tuesday, 10 pm is 11 hours from now. How do you get a call at a time that hasn't come yet? Either this is old news OR author doesn't know what day it is. Maybe 10 am this morning? Proof read stuff.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Man arrested after absconding from probation

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
MADISON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
PennLive.com

Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
CATLETTSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a split second, Dan Burko and his son Dylan saw the car in front of them flip over. “I didn’t really see anything because I was sleeping in the car,” Dylan said. Dan was on the way to drop 12-year-old Dylan off...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Chesapeake, WV firefighter pleads guilty to embezzlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former firefighter at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Steven “P.J.” Johnson was charged with embezzlement and grand larceny in February 2022 after an investigation into a Chesapeake VFD checking account. A criminal complaint says that Johnson acted as the “de facto” treasurer of the department. […]
CHESAPEAKE, WV
WSAZ

School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy