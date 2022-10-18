Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
Tulsa will soon be home to a dog park, bar and coffee shop all in one
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon be home to a one stop shop for pet owners. In 2023, Tails & Ales will provide a chance for Tulsa pet owners to check out the Lounge, the Pup Shop, the Park and the Dog Wash. The Lounge is a seating space...
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
News On 6
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
KTUL
Glenpool to host 44th Annual BlackGold days Festival starting this Thursday
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
News On 6
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 80 Years Of Marriage
A couple in Sand Springs is celebrating 80 years of marriage. Orvel and Virginia Sherrill got married on July 3, 1942. Green Tree Assisted Living held a celebration for them Friday and they shared their secret to a long, happy marriage.
Pippi Longstocking actress from 1998 movie quarantined with an Okie during pandemic, fell in love
Actress Tami Erin played the iconic role of Pippi Longstocking in the movie The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking which was released in 1998. Erin was based in Los Angeles and kept in touch with a good friend, Tommy Parker, a fashion photographer originally from Tulsa and had been living in New York City for years.
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
News On 6
Owasso Faces Off Against Edmond Memorial At Home
In 6a-1, Owasso was at home against Edmond Memorial. The rams were looking up at the bulldogs. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
kggfradio.com
18th Annual Battle In The Brickyard in Peru
Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.
KTUL
'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon
Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
Comments / 0