Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.

PERU, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO