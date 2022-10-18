ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

News On 6

Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport

A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration

Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
PAWHUSKA, OK
News On 6

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Owasso Faces Off Against Edmond Memorial At Home

In 6a-1, Owasso was at home against Edmond Memorial. The rams were looking up at the bulldogs. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
OWASSO, OK
kosu.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

18th Annual Battle In The Brickyard in Peru

Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.
PERU, KS
KTUL

'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon

Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

First Christian Church Gets First Lease

Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

