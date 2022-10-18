Just Happy to be in the Room. It's my new mantra. I used it first this weekend as James and I traveled to Norman to watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on Kansas. Being a Sooner fan the last few weeks hasn't been easy. We are not used to losing. Fans bashed new head coach Brent Venables like he was personally responsible for the losing streak. I guess they forgot how many players we lost during the Lincoln Riley exit.

