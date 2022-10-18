Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Latest USA Today projection has Sooners bowling in Texas
Before Bob Stoops arrived as head coach in 1999, the Oklahoma football program had not been to a postseason bowl game in the previous four seasons. Since the 1999 season, the Sooners have appeared in a bowl for 23 consecutive seasons. That string is in jeopardy of being snapped. With five games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma needs at least two more wins to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Projecting OU’s performance over the final five games
Projected to finish second in the Big 12 this season and play for the conference championship, the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football has begun with a 4-3 overall record and alone in ninth place in the league standings with half the season now in the books. The Sooners are...
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
Just Jeri: Just Happy to Be in the Room
Just Happy to be in the Room. It's my new mantra. I used it first this weekend as James and I traveled to Norman to watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on Kansas. Being a Sooner fan the last few weeks hasn't been easy. We are not used to losing. Fans bashed new head coach Brent Venables like he was personally responsible for the losing streak. I guess they forgot how many players we lost during the Lincoln Riley exit.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
Bixby continues record run with decisive home triumph against Westmoore
By Mike Moguin Photo of Bixby wide receiver Cale Fugate, left, and quarterback Connor Kirby BIXBY - Just one flip of the switch and top-ranked Bixby was electrifying with its high-scoring offensive machine en route to another one-sided victory. The latest came against Westmoore, 73-6, ...
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
KOCO
Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Boys & Girls Club opens permanent location in northeast OKC
Families in northeast Oklahoma City will now have a new center that will serve as a safe place to learn new interests.
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
News On 6
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
News On 6
UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student
Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
Gov. Stitt appoints District Attorney for Pottawatomie & Lincoln Counties
Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
KOCO
Popular food truck beats odds, opens first location in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The past two years have been tough for small businesses and restaurants. Now, a very popular food truck beat the odds and opened its first brick-and-mortar location. "It's not a food truck anymore. It's a restaurant," said Gannon Mendez, owner of Saucee Sicilian. Mendez said there...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
Comments / 0