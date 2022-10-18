New Tina Turner-Inspired Barbie Hits The Market

Tina Turner , the iconic singer known as the “ Queen of Rock and Roll, ” has just been graced with her own Barbie doll in honor of her wildly famous “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” single and video.

The Tina Turner doll is available for $55 on Mattel’s website . It was designed to celebrate the singer’s “unmatched career,” according to an Instagram post from the official Barbie account.

The doll was inspired by Turner’s Grammy-winning hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It. ” The Barbie portrays Turner’s outfit from the song’s music video, wearing a black mini dress, denim jacket and drop earrings, along with her famous spiked golden hairstyle.

The Tina Turner Barbie®

Signature Music Series

Turner joins other trailblazing women who have been honored with Barbies, like businesswoman and philanthropist Madame C.J. Walker, primatologist Jane Goodall and actress and transgender rights activist Laverne Cox . The commemorative item, which is available for purchase on MattelCreations.com as well as from Amazon, Walmart and Target retailers, is a part of the brand’s Signature Music Series .

The introduction of the Tina Turner doll coincides with the 40th anniversary of the release of Turner’s hit single “What’s Love Got to Do With It” from her fifth studio album Private Dancer . The song, which would go on to be the title of the 1993 biographical film about Turner’s life starring Angela Basset, gave the Nutbush, Tennessee native her first and only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and, at 44, made her the oldest solo female artist to top the Hot 100 chart.

The Tina Turner Barbie® doll wears a black mini dress and denim jacket inspired by the outfit Turner wore in the music video for the track which won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 1985 Grammy Awards .

