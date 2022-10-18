ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
The US Sun

Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know

IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
daystech.org

iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It

Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy