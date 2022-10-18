Read full article on original website
EPS school board to review progress on district goals at Oct. 24 meeting
Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) families and community stakeholders are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. EPS board chair Adam Seidel said, “If people tune into one meeting a year, the October meeting is a big one.” The meeting is also the last chance before the [...]
DD is a ‘champion of all’ on school board
I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name-calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a [...]
Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting
Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that’s how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that’s how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though “The Wreckers” seems to [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
Wolfgang Penzel, former Eden Prairie mayor, passes away
Wolfgang Horst Penzel made his home-going on Oct. 7, 2022, after struggling with kidney and heart failure. He was 82 years old. Wolf served as mayor of Eden Prairie from 1976 to 1984. Wolf was born to Erika and Horst Penzel in Berlin, Germany, at the height of World War II. The family emigrated in [...]
‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board
Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them. Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2022 Voter [...]
Rejected apartment plan may have a path forward
Ryan Companies is considering changes to an apartment plan rejected by the Eden Prairie City Council in August, hoping there’s a path toward city reconsideration and approval of the project. The potential changes were outlined in a city council workshop Tuesday, Oct. 18. While there were no votes taken or commitments made, council members indicated [...]
Former EP teacher charged with child endangerment related to alleged grooming
A former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of child endangerment in what experts in the field refer to as child grooming. Craig Lee Hollenbeck, 51, of Minneapolis, is not in custody but has been summoned to appear in court. According to the police [...]
School board: Vote for those ‘willing to make a change’
As we approach the November election for Eden Prairie School Board, it seems we should consider that which is most important to our children. The first, of course, our school should be a safe place of learning for all. All means everyone, regardless of religious affiliation, skin color or gender. The second is we should [...]
Hennepin County commissioners host constituent coffee at library
Although neither is on the ballot this fall, 5th District Commissioner Debbie Goettel and 6th District Commissioner Chris LaTondresse are on the job. Both co-hosted a coffee with commissioners meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8, where they discussed several county initiatives, ranging from affordable housing to health and human services. They also took questions from constituents. [...]
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
Eagles earn No. 1 seed in football sectional playoffs
The Eden Prairie Eagles have earned the top seed in Class 6A, Section 6 for the upcoming football playoffs. The Eagles (6-2) will play Eastview (1-7), the No. 8 seed from Section 3, in the first round on Friday, Oct. 28, at Aerie Stadium in Eden Prairie. Coming into the final week of the regular [...]
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EPS referendum town hall shared information, answered questions
Local voters had the opportunity to learn about the upcoming Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) referendum in a town hall hosted Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Central Middle School (CMS). Superintendent Josh Swanson spoke about the current state of the district’s schools, provided an overview of the referendum, showed an informational video, then answered several questions from [...]
Former school board member supports Dwivedy, Casper, Bartz, Libsack, and Stubbs
Eden Prairie Schools is a top-performing school district. As an elected member of the Eden Prairie School Board from 2012-2015 and an appointed member in 2019 and 2021, I can’t emphasize enough how a change in our school board’s philosophy could take our schools in a direction other than what has produced our success. With [...]
Water project recreates old EP train depot
The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the [...]
New park building reflects lessons learned
Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
EP Schools: Lockdown ends; police find threat against student not credible
Police have determined that an anonymous threat against an Eden Prairie High School student Friday was not credible, according to an email sent to all Eden Prairie Schools’ families by the school district. The threat resulted in the school being locked down for more than three hours. EPLN has learned that the student’s father did [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
