Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting

Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that's how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that's how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though "The Wreckers" seems to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

'DD is the person for this job' on school board

Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them.  Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Rejected apartment plan may have a path forward

Ryan Companies is considering changes to an apartment plan rejected by the Eden Prairie City Council in August, hoping there's a path toward city reconsideration and approval of the project. The potential changes were outlined in a city council workshop Tuesday, Oct. 18. While there were no votes taken or commitments made, council members indicated [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Hennepin County commissioners host constituent coffee at library

Although neither is on the ballot this fall, 5th District Commissioner Debbie Goettel and 6th District Commissioner Chris LaTondresse are on the job.  Both co-hosted a coffee with commissioners meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8, where they discussed several county initiatives, ranging from affordable housing to health and human services. They also took questions from constituents. [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School's (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPS referendum town hall shared information, answered questions

Local voters had the opportunity to learn about the upcoming Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) referendum in a town hall hosted Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Central Middle School (CMS). Superintendent Josh Swanson spoke about the current state of the district's schools, provided an overview of the referendum, showed an informational video, then answered several questions from [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Water project recreates old EP train depot

The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn't identical to the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New park building reflects lessons learned

Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They've incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
