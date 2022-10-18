ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

'Angels without wings,' Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after Franklin Park stabbing 02:06

BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.

McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.

Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been no arrests.

"I've never in my 91 years not felt safe walking the streets of Boston day or night ever. And now I will never go up there to the park alone again. It's in my head that it wouldn't be wise. It's a different time," McGuire said at a news conference before she was released from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Jean McGuire after being released from the hospital on October 18, 2022. CBS Boston

McGuire, whose right arm is now in a cast, said she used self-defense skills to fight off her attacker.

"I didn't have any words. I used the training that I had, which I did with my staff to protect myself when somebody attacks my body. That was my foot and my knee and it almost ruined my arm," McGuire said.

Doctors operated on McGuire and expect a "very satisfactory" recovery.

McGuire praised two young people Tuesday as heroes after they rushed to help save her that night.

"Two kids. I don't know who they are. They were going to the light show. They were coming from the light show -- I was walking toward there. They're angels without wings I'll tell you that much," McGuire told reporters. "Their parents should be so proud that they cared enough to get help for somebody laying on the street bleeding. There's a lot I don't remember. I don't let it bother me now. You all took care of me and so you move on but you do have to be prepared to protect yourself in the future."

Police are looking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area at the time. The suspect is believed to have been hurt during the attack and may have asked for medical treatment.

McGuire's family urged the community to "Stand up for Jean" and call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS with any information.

The civil rights pioneer said she is grateful to still be alive.

"You don't know what tomorrow brings, all you have is today," McGuire said.

The Boston Foundation has set up the Jean McGuire Educational and Health Fund to honor her legacy. For more information, click here .

BlueGarnet
4d ago

I am so glad this lady will be ok. I can only hope that the coward who did this will see the error of their ways and turn themselves in. I hope that Ms Maguire will be on this planet for many years to come.

Feral Dregs
5d ago

God Bless her...At 92 and she looks AGELESS...❤🌿 Bless her and her angels--> Those two teens and of course her DOG!!

pumkinhead!
5d ago

She looks so good she don’t even look 91. I hope to age as gracefully as her. Beautiful black queen glad you okay! God bless you

