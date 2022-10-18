Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return from ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically-repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Solo shot in Game 1
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Gurriel broke the tie with a solo shot to left off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 38-year-old righty is now 6-for-19 with two homers in the 2022 postseason. Gurriel had a down year in 2022, hitting only .242 with eight homers after he compiled 15 round trippers and a .319 batting average in 2021. Nonetheless, Gurriel has nearly 300 postseason at-bats and will look to use that experience to his benefit as the ALCS progresses.
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures save in Game 1
Pressly earned the save during Game 1 of the ALCS, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out two in the 4-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out Matt Carpenter to get the Astros out of a jam. In the ninth, he needed only 10 pitches to close out Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino. Facing the bottom of the Yankees' order, the 33-year-old Texan delivered 10 straight pitches in the strike zone, showing a clear effort to be aggressive. This marked Pressly's second save in the postseason and his 35th of the year in 39 opportunities. Pressly's reliability toward the end of the season has been impressive -- he has converted 14 consecutive save opportunities.
CBS Sports
Astros to start Cristian Javier in ALCS Game 3 after Lance McCullers Jr. injured by champagne bottle
The Houston Astros announced on Friday afternoon that right-hander Cristian Javier will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who had been expected to get the nod, will instead start Sunday's Game 4. McCullers told reporters,...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with fractured fingertip
GM Jerry Dipoto revealed Wednesday that Rodriguez finished the season playing through a fractured fingertip, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The rookie outfielder spent time on the 10-day injured list down the stretch with a lower-back sprain, and he apparently also picked up the finger injury at some point. The issue isn't a serious concern, and he should be ready for the start of spring training in February. Rodriguez is the favorite to be named AL Rookie of the Year after he posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 28 home runs, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 132 games during 2022.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing check-swing call in ninth inning of NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Resting against lefty
Stott is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Stott and Brandon Marsh) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Edmundo Sosa will check in for Stott at shortstop.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Takes seat versus lefty
Marsh is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Marsh and Bryson Stott) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Matt Vierling will spell Marsh in center field.
CBS Sports
Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022
Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Why Phillies may struggle vs. Joe Musgrove, plus best football picks for the weekend
Hey, have you been listening to the new Taylor Swift album today? I haven't, but seemingly everybody I follow on Twitter has been, because it's all anybody is talking about. It's led me to conclude that Taylor Swift is the millennial sportswriter's answer to what Bruce Springsteen is to the boomer sportswriter. So the same young bucks who used to make fun of the old farts with their Springsteen infatuation have morphed into them and don't even realize it.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Undergoing foot surgery
GM Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz will undergo foot surgery, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The 23-year-old was a key bullpen piece for Seattle this year with four saves, 22 holds and a 2.49 ERA across 64 appearances, and he'll go under the knife for a foot issue after the loss to the Astros in the ALDS. Munoz surrendered three runs over three innings against Houston, though it's unclear how much, if at all, the injury contributed to his struggles. The specifics of the procedure remain unclear, but the right-hander will have nearly four months to recover ahead of spring training.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
