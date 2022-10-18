ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's COVID-19 emergency will end next year

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsisS_0idZcFWk00

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) plans to end the COVID-19 state of emergency he declared in 2020 early next year, The Los Angeles Times reports.

In a news release , his office said a dramatic decrease in the number of deaths and hospitalizations "due to the state's vaccination and public health efforts" influenced his decision to end the state of emergency on Feb. 28, nearly three years after his initial declaration. His office said that this timeline would allow the healthcare system to handle any potential surges that could come after the winter holiday season.

"The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn't have gotten to this point without it," Newsom said in the release. "With the operational preparedness that we've built up and the measures that we'll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool."

Republican critics have bashed Newsom's decision to keep the order in place for so long, arguing he's abusing his executive powers, the Times reports.

Newsom initially made the declaration in Mar. 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, in response to the public health crisis. It was one of 70 executive orders he passed in response to the pandemic, though many of them have been reversed over time, per the Times .

Throughout the pandemic, California administered at least 81 million vaccinations and budgeted billions of dollars to support healthcare facilities, front-line workers, schools, and more, The Hill reports.

Comments / 3

Related
The Week

Are electric vehicles really better?

As energy prices soar and states like California and New York advance mandates requiring the sale of zero-emissions cars by 2035, you might be wondering: Are electric vehicles truly better? Here's everything you need to know: Are electric vehicles actually better for the environment? The short answer is yes ... but many factors go into that. In general, electric vehicles (EVs) produce fewer emissions than gas vehicles, seeing as they don't have a tailpipe; however, depending on where the electricity used to power the vehicle comes from, an EV's carbon footprint can still vary. It is important to remember that just like gasoline,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Can Charlie Crist beat Ron DeSantis in Florida's gubernatorial race?

Florida Democrats this week chose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November. Crist, who once served as Florida's governor as a Republican, decisively beat his chief rival, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist got 59 percent of the vote to Fried's 35 percent. After criticizing Crist during the campaign for his past support for conservative policies and his record on abortion, Fried conceded and vowed to give Crist her full support. "We are going to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor, and a zero-term president of the United States," she told her supporters. "We Democrats have to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Adam Laxalt, hardline immigration candidate for GOP, had undocumented grandmother: Report

Adam Laxalt, the GOP's Senate nominee in Nevada, has promoted a platform staunchly against DREAMers and illegal immigration — despite his own grandmother allegedly being an undocumented immigrant.  Axios reported Wednesday that Laxalt's father, the late Sen. Pete Domenici (R-N.M.), revealed during a Senate speech in 2006 that his mother was "unknowingly ... an illegal alien," and was once even detained by immigration agents. Domenici told colleagues his mother immigrated to New Mexico from Italy in 1907. The senator didn't elaborate on the specifics of why his mother was considered undocumented, and Axios noted many Italian immigrants weren't considered illegal if they arrived in the U.S....
NEVADA STATE
The Week

Oz creeps up on Fetterman in new PA poll

Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania Dr. Mehmet Oz is making gains in the final weeks of his contentious Senate race, now polling inside the margin of error against Democratic opponent John Fetterman, Politico reported Tuesday, per a new AARP Pennsylvania poll. The poll shows Fetterman with support from 48 percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect

The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Week

John Fetterman 'can work full duty in public office,' doctor says in new report

Democrat John Fetterman "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office," the congressional candidate's primary care physician concluded in a medical report shared with The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May, is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I've been feeling good, and I feel strong, but absolutely it's good to actually see numbers be put on paper," the candidate told the Inquirer on Wednesday. "You can see where you're at ... and as we've always maintained, our doctors have been very confident that we're able to — fit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Judge: Trump signed legal documents he knew contained false voter fraud numbers

A federal judge on Wednesday wrote in an opinion that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents alleging voter fraud in Georgia even though he knew the claims were false. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter wrote the opinion as part of a lawsuit filed by John Eastman, the lawyer who crafted Trump's last-ditch effort to challenge the 2020 election results. Eastman sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, after it requested his emails regarding the election plot. He has refused, citing attorney-client privilege. Carter wrote in his opinion that there are at least 33 emails Eastman sent...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

What's happening in the key midterm battleground states

Americans are weeks away from November's midterm elections, and early voting has already begun in some states. A close battle for the Senate has many eyes trained on the races that could secure control for either party, while controversy over election fraud has others watching the gubernatorial races since governors play an important role in overseeing elections.  Here is the state of some of the key battleground states ahead of the upcoming midterm elections: Arizona Governor: Katie Hobbs (D) v Kari Lake (R) The race for Arizona governor is shaping up to be tight. Data from a recent Fox 10/InsiderAdvantage poll reveals that Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Minnesota community comes together to harvest crops for injured farmer

When Minnesota farmer Scott Legried wasn't able to harvest his soybean crop, more than a dozen people showed up to get the job done. Legried was seriously injured in an August car accident; when he swerved to avoid hitting a puppy in the road, Legried went off the road, and ended up breaking his collarbone, a shoulder blade, and seven ribs; cracking two vertebrae; and sustaining a collapsed lung and concussion. Doctors said he wouldn't be able to get on a tractor for several months, which was a major problem, as Legried runs his farm in the town of Frost almost entirely...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy