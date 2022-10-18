Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Frito-Lay has three new chip flavors aimed toward FIFA fans
SAN ANTONIO — Frito-Lay announced three chip flavors in honor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new kinds are: Lay's Adobadas which features a combination of chili, tomato and lime, bacon-wrapped jalapeno chips, and wavy carnitas street tacos chips. All three flavors are available nationwide in grocery...
H-E-B Expanding Texas Locations
The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 20 - Oct. 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
20 people detained in two gambling busts in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people were detained and multiple gambling machines and stolen cars were seized during an operation bust at two places in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
Heavy Rescue called in to extricate wrong-way driver from truck
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters had to cut open a truck to save a wrong-way driver trapped inside his vehicle following a crash early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on San Pedro at Contour Drive in Olmos Park. When first responders arrived, they found the truck...
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Charges dropped against San Antonio vice principal
SAN ANTONIO — Tara Hunter is still crying tears of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that was levied against her six long months ago. The longtime educator said that, with her legal issue resolved, she's now looking for relief in the court of public opinion.
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
Optional fingerprint DNA kits rolling out to students to aid law enforcement in emergency events
SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas have started sending students home with DNA test kits in an effort to help prepare law enforcement during emergency situations. Nearly 4 million of the state-funded ID kits are being distributed to families in public and charter schools. San Antonio ISD sent out a letter to parents addressing the test kits that will given to families of students in grades K-8.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Workers say three real ghosts roam the 13th Floor Haunted House
It's San Antonio's 13th Floor's business to scare its customers. But three spirits lurking in its halls may have turned the tables. At first, it sounds like the perfect page from a marketing plan for a thrill-based experience. San Antonio's 13th Floor uses props, actors, music and more to create an atmosphere where screams are typical.
Police asking for help finding a missing elderly man last seen Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need help finding a missing and endangered elderly man last seen on Thursday. Officials say Rogelio Hernandez went missing from the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He has medical conditions that require medication. He is described as 5'8", with black and gray...
