Tournament Roundup: Highland boys soccer takes win

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

SPARTA ― Highland easily handled the blowing winds and cold temperatures on its home turf to take a 6-0 Division II boys soccer sectional victory over No. 17 seed Heath on Monday night.

The No. 15 seed Scots will travel to No. 4 Columbus Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a sectional title game.

Against Heath, Caleb Hunter recorded the first hat trick of his career, while Zane Sheets had two goals, and Malin Fichtner had a goal and assist. Patrick Bracken and Mason Keller also added assists.

Here are some other results from Monday night:

■ No. 13 seed River Valley lost a Division II boys soccer home sectional match with No. 14 Hamilton Township 1-0.

■ In volleyball, No. 2 Highland held No. 21 seed Marion-Franklin to 3, 7 and 8 points in the 3-0 Division II home sectional win. Kameron Stover had 10 kills and five aces, Brooke Schott six kills and five aces, Zoya Winkelfoos eight aces, Savanna Sanborn seven aces and Larsen Terrill 24 assists and five aces. The Scots will host No. 17 Beechcroft Thursday at 6 p.m. for a sectional title.

■ No. 7 Dublin Scioto beat No. 44 Marion Harding 3-0 in a Division I sectional volleyball match.

■ No. 8 River Valley will travel to No. 6 Bexley Thursday at 6 p.m. for a Division II sectional final. Bexley defeated No. 12 Eastmoor 3-0 on Monday.

■ No. 13 North Union goes to No. 9 Heath Thursday at 6 p.m. in a D-II volleyball sectional title match as Heath beat No. 7 Buckeye Valley 3-1 on Monday.

■ In a regular season volleyball match, Carey stopped Ridgedale 3-0. Lauren Leslie had 23 digs and five kills for the Rockets, while Hannah Cook had 11 points and 16 assists, and Grace Staton had nine digs and seven blocks for the Rockets.

