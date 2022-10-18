Read full article on original website
Silence made most noise to county supervisors over ADA accommodations
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Silence is all that could be heard when Saratoga Springs resident George Murray signed his concerns about a lack of ADA compliance at this Tuesday’s Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mr. Murray's letter was read by a county clerk as an ASL...
Rensselaer honors firefighter with walk-out ceremony
RENSSELAER, NY (WRGB) — The city of Rensselaer celebrating a long-lasting firefighting career with a walk-out Saturday. Firefighter Richard Schrimsher being honored in front of his community. Schrimsher has nearly 40 years of service on the force starting as far back as 1982, when we was just a volunteer. He became a fulltime firefighter in 1997.
Capital Region ARPA funds being allocated...depending on the city, county or destination
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was made effective on March 11, 2021. The goal of the $1.9 million COVID-19 Stimulus Package being to speed up the country's recovery from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipalities around the Capital Region received various amounts of funding, some more than...
Chefs for Success returns to SUNY Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — For the first time since the pandemic-- SUNY Schenectady is now welcoming back Chefs for Success!. On Tuesday, celebrity chefs from the Capital Region are coming together again at the school where they first learned their craft -- multiple food stations highlighting each chef's own personal flavor will be available -- and they are giving back to the community by hosting a silent auction where the money will directly go toward school scholarships for the culinary and hospitality program in SUNY Schenectady.
Halloween goes to the hounds in Albany event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Halloween is not only for the kids, at least not here in the capital. Hundreds of dog owners and lovers dressed up their canines for a fun filled afternoon in downtown Albany. The fun kicked off at the Olde English Pub downtown where animal lovers...
Strangling case against horse trainer Chad Brown moves forward
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 is staying on top of the case involving high-profile horse trainer Chad Brown - accused of strangling a woman back in August. This is video from when he first appeared in court over the summer. Brown personally didn't show for Friday's routine...
Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer's
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, Hundreds of people met at the Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady to come together against Alzheimer's disease. "It brings the community together to help support initiatives like this to find a cure for Alzheimer's," said Ray Shafer. He participated in Saturday's walk and is Co-Chair...
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Albany man admits firing multiple shots that killed an 18-year-old woman
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 20 year old Jahmere Manning pleaded guilty to murder in an Albany County Court on October 21st, just under a year and a half after the shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman. May 3rd, 2021, 18-year-old Chyna Forney was found in the...
Bethlehem Police arrest several in apparent identity theft ring behind $100,000 in thefts
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — The Bethlehem Police Department has arrested several individuals who they say were involved in an identity theft “ring” responsible for about $100,000 in thefts. According to police, the suspects in the investigation were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal...
Driver found with crack cocaine hidden in pants, stolen handgun, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested a 31-year-old Albany man who they report was in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun Friday afternoon on Central Avenue. At around 1:35 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Jaiquan Brown on Central Avenue, just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard, in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants.
Woman and child rescued in Gloversville standoff, suspect in custody
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A woman and child are safe, and a man is in custody, after an hours-long standoff in Gloversville Saturday morning. At about 3:29 a.m. members of the Gloversville Police Department Patrol Division were dispatched to 32 W. Eighth Ave. for the report of a 911 hang-up call. Arriving officers determined that a domestic violence incident was occurring at that location.
Firearms stolen from a gun store in Kingsbury
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break in at a gun store in Kingsbury. According to investigators, firearms were stolen from Calamity Jane’s, located on Dix Avenue. Police have been on scene all Friday morning as part of the investigation. The...
Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
Guilderland students stage walk out following incident at high school football game
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Guilderland High School students staged a walkout over injustices they say they experienced at football game. This prompted a conversation about inclusion between students and district leaders, including the superintendent, after offensive behavior at a football game last Friday. According to the district, October 14th,...
Friday Night Lights Week Eight Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, we had a big night of High School Football all around the region. Playoffs take place in just a few weeks, so for some teams, it's all about solidifying their seed. For others, it's do or die just trying to get a spot in the postseason.
High School Football Game of the Week: Ballston Spa's Game Prep
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We are one day away from another thrilling Friday Night Lights. Yesterday, we traveled to the Spartans. Today, we took in a practice at the Scotties. Ballston Spa had a light walk through today, but they know that this late in the season everything is on the line. Coming into this game, they're 6-1 and ranked 12th in Section II. The problem is, they haven't beaten their rival Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake since the 2019-2020 season. With revenge on their mind, Greg O'Connor, Ballston Spa Football Head Coach, said he wants to win this for the town and that this game could be do-or-die on their playoff chances.
