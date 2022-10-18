ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

WRGB

Rensselaer honors firefighter with walk-out ceremony

RENSSELAER, NY (WRGB) — The city of Rensselaer celebrating a long-lasting firefighting career with a walk-out Saturday. Firefighter Richard Schrimsher being honored in front of his community. Schrimsher has nearly 40 years of service on the force starting as far back as 1982, when we was just a volunteer. He became a fulltime firefighter in 1997.
RENSSELAER, NY
WRGB

Chefs for Success returns to SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — For the first time since the pandemic-- SUNY Schenectady is now welcoming back Chefs for Success!. On Tuesday, celebrity chefs from the Capital Region are coming together again at the school where they first learned their craft -- multiple food stations highlighting each chef's own personal flavor will be available -- and they are giving back to the community by hosting a silent auction where the money will directly go toward school scholarships for the culinary and hospitality program in SUNY Schenectady.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Halloween goes to the hounds in Albany event

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Halloween is not only for the kids, at least not here in the capital. Hundreds of dog owners and lovers dressed up their canines for a fun filled afternoon in downtown Albany. The fun kicked off at the Olde English Pub downtown where animal lovers...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer's

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, Hundreds of people met at the Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady to come together against Alzheimer's disease. "It brings the community together to help support initiatives like this to find a cure for Alzheimer's," said Ray Shafer. He participated in Saturday's walk and is Co-Chair...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
WRGB

Driver found with crack cocaine hidden in pants, stolen handgun, police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives arrested a 31-year-old Albany man who they report was in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun Friday afternoon on Central Avenue. At around 1:35 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Jaiquan Brown on Central Avenue, just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard, in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman and child rescued in Gloversville standoff, suspect in custody

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A woman and child are safe, and a man is in custody, after an hours-long standoff in Gloversville Saturday morning. At about 3:29 a.m. members of the Gloversville Police Department Patrol Division were dispatched to 32 W. Eighth Ave. for the report of a 911 hang-up call. Arriving officers determined that a domestic violence incident was occurring at that location.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Firearms stolen from a gun store in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break in at a gun store in Kingsbury. According to investigators, firearms were stolen from Calamity Jane’s, located on Dix Avenue. Police have been on scene all Friday morning as part of the investigation. The...
KINGSBURY, NY
WRGB

Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
NEVADA STATE
WRGB

Friday Night Lights Week Eight Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, we had a big night of High School Football all around the region. Playoffs take place in just a few weeks, so for some teams, it's all about solidifying their seed. For others, it's do or die just trying to get a spot in the postseason.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

High School Football Game of the Week: Ballston Spa's Game Prep

Albany, NY (WRGB) — We are one day away from another thrilling Friday Night Lights. Yesterday, we traveled to the Spartans. Today, we took in a practice at the Scotties. Ballston Spa had a light walk through today, but they know that this late in the season everything is on the line. Coming into this game, they're 6-1 and ranked 12th in Section II. The problem is, they haven't beaten their rival Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake since the 2019-2020 season. With revenge on their mind, Greg O'Connor, Ballston Spa Football Head Coach, said he wants to win this for the town and that this game could be do-or-die on their playoff chances.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

