How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Kansas

The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday morning against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Baylor Bears are preparing for the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Conference action on Saturday at 11 a.m. central at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12) are coming off a 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers last Thursday which was the Bears’ second straight loss. That came on the heels of a bye week, preceded by a 36-28 loss at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

There has been considerable change in the Big 12 race since the Bears’ loss to the Mountaineers. TCU is now the league’s only undefeated team for the regular season, having beaten Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are hosting Kansas State for the solo lead in the Big 12 on Saturday. Meanwhile, two other one-loss teams — Texas and Oklahoma State — square off in Stillwater.

So Saturday’s game in Waco is important for both teams. A loss likely puts either Baylor or Kansas on the outside of any potential race for the Big 12 Championship Game. Baylor couldn’t afford a slip last week. It definitely can’t afford one this week.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2) has come down to earth after its 5-0 start to the season. The Jayhawks have lost their last two games, a home game to TCU and a road game at Oklahoma. But these aren’t the old Jayhawks. That loss to the Sooners on the road saw Kansas score 42 points and lose by just 10 points.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday morning:

Game Information : Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Where : McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Baylor minus-8

Over/Under: 60.5

Moneyline : Baylor -333 (-110), Kansas +240 (-118)

TV/Streaming : ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 199.

