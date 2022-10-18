ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Kansas

By Matthew Postins
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAUL6_0idZalVS00

The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday morning against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Baylor Bears are preparing for the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Conference action on Saturday at 11 a.m. central at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12) are coming off a 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers last Thursday which was the Bears’ second straight loss. That came on the heels of a bye week, preceded by a 36-28 loss at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

There has been considerable change in the Big 12 race since the Bears’ loss to the Mountaineers. TCU is now the league’s only undefeated team for the regular season, having beaten Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are hosting Kansas State for the solo lead in the Big 12 on Saturday. Meanwhile, two other one-loss teams — Texas and Oklahoma State — square off in Stillwater.

So Saturday’s game in Waco is important for both teams. A loss likely puts either Baylor or Kansas on the outside of any potential race for the Big 12 Championship Game. Baylor couldn’t afford a slip last week. It definitely can’t afford one this week.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2) has come down to earth after its 5-0 start to the season. The Jayhawks have lost their last two games, a home game to TCU and a road game at Oklahoma. But these aren’t the old Jayhawks. That loss to the Sooners on the road saw Kansas score 42 points and lose by just 10 points.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday morning:

Game Information : Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Where : McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Baylor minus-8

Over/Under: 60.5

Moneyline : Baylor -333 (-110), Kansas +240 (-118)

TV/Streaming : ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 199.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Baylor vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Baylor Bears since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kansas is on the road again Saturday and plays against Baylor at noon ET Oct. 22 at McLane Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor

KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
WACO, TX
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
842
Followers
523
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy