Reston, VA

theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA
theburn.com

Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn

A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.

