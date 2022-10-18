Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kaynewscow.com
Fairfax resident injured after colliding with a firetruck
HOMINY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident involving a firetruck occurred at 2:40 p.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 99 and Ballard Road, approximately 1.4 miles north of Hominy in Osage County. Troopers report that a 1972 Fire Engine driven by Peter Anderson, 48,...
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident by Fairfax
FAIRFAX — The Oklahoma HIghway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred on at 4:37 a.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 20 and Oklahoma 18, south of Fairfax in Osage County. Troopers report that a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Calvin R. Stroud, 76, Wagoner, was traveling...
kaynewscow.com
Two Stillwater residents injured in accident on U.S. 177 near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 177 at Gunsmoke Road, southwest of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cayden R. Pittman, 18, Stillwater, was traveling south on U.S. 177...
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
okcfox.com
Logan County Sheriff's Office searching for porch pirate
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a porch pirate. The red truck pictured was in the area of Sooner and Simmons when the man exited the truck and began stealing packages off of doorsteps. The sheriff's office is attempting to locate both...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead
The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed. "We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the...
OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
Comments / 0