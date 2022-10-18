RCPD hosting survey, asking public for their opinion

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is offering the community the chance to have input in its operations. Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us more about it and other things happening in the area.

The survey is now open through Dec. 31. Questions range from what the community would like to see, how they think the department is doing and more.

Kyle told KSNT 27 News 800-900 people have already taken the survey. The survey will be available from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 . It takes 10 minutes to complete.

Photo from Riley County Police Department

RCPD reports it’s seen two additional fentanyl overdoses in the past two weeks and six overdoses since August. A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were the victims of the latest overdoses. RCPD said fentanyl continues to be a major concern and focus of the department. Parents are encouraged to let kids know about ways to report activity involving fentanyl and that they can report anonymously as well.

Capt. Kyle also talked about Safe Cam. It’s a program that started in April 2021 that allows RCPD to partner with community members and businesses to help officers in the event a crime was captured on camera. It’s free and 100% confidential. RCPD said it does not have access to cameras’ footage without the owner’s permission and they cannot livestream the cameras. If you’d like to register, click here .

