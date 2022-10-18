ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

St. Elizabeth Associate Donates Authored Books to Dearborn Birthing Center

A gift for newborns as they head home to jumpstart life-long literacy. St. Elizabeth Physicians associate and book author Bobbi Cornett (center), shares her children’s book, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? with all newborns at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center. Nurse Manager Jacquie Ritzmann (left) and Kerri DeBorde, RN (right) help Bobbi distribute the books to the families. Photo provided.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County

The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Games/Carnival Games

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... Join Aurora Tri Kappa, Channel Kats, and Vague Traces at this fun musical events to raise money for South Dearborn Scholarships and Dearborn County charities. T...
AURORA, IN
daytonlocal.com

Holiday in Lights moves to new location

The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Planning Civic Park Expansion

A purchase agreement has been approved to acquire a property at Williams and Short streets, which will be used to build a new open-air structure. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new addition to Lawrenceburg Civic Park is in the works. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a motion was passed to...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
korncountry.com

Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Appeals on Wheels to roll up to South Ripley next week

Versailles, IN — The Indiana Court of Appeals civics education outreach program Appeals on Wheels will make a stop at South Ripley High School on Thursday, October 27. A three-judge panel – which will include Dearborn County native Leanna Weismann – will hear oral arguments in the case of Robert Lawson vs. The State of Indiana.
VERSAILLES, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Polling Locations

Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

REID BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CONNERSVILLE HOSPITAL

(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday for Reid Health’s brand new hospital in Connersville. That hospital will cover 177,000 square feet at the former Kmart location on Park Road. It’s a $100 million project that will replace the facility that has stood for decades on Virginia Avenues. Representatives of Reid Health, Connersville, Fayette County, and even students from Grandview Elementary were on hand to take part in Wednesday’s groundbreaking. The new facility is expected to open in about two years. Now that Reid Health has broken ground on its new hospital on Park Road in Connersville, what will become of the current hospital on Virginia Avenue? According to Reid, the plan is to "tear it down, fill in the hole, level the dirt, and put grass down." One of the reasons Reid sought a new location is because needed renovations to the old structure would be cost prohibitive. Reid indicated that, due to the building’s configuration, it would not be marketable to another entity.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

BCEF's 2022-23 Art on Main Kicks Off with Batesville Primary Students

The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students. (Batesville, Ind.) - The 2022-23 season of the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville recently kicked off with the installation of the first display, created by students at the Batesville Primary School (BPS). The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students.
BATESVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville

CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
SOMERVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

LIFE EXPECTANCIES FOR AREA COUNTIES RELEASED

(Whitewater Valley)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that new numbers show that life expectancy of Wayne County residents dropped more than any other Indiana county in the last decade and is down to 72.9 years. Here’s where some of the other area county’s stand. A Fayette County resident now has an even lower life expectancy than a Wayne County resident…just 72.3 years. But, residents of bordering Franklin County can expect to live five full years longer – 77.4 years. That’s the highest life expectancy of any county in our area. Here's where other area counties stand: Union, 76. Randolph, 75.1. Henry, 75.2. Preble, 75.7. Darke, 76.3.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Pavement Maintenance Project Continues This Week on I-74 in Hamilton Co.

The work will require a ramp closure at Harrison Avenue. (Hamilton County, Oh.) – A pavement maintenance project continues this week on Interstate 74 in Hamilton County. Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-74 west to Harrison Avenue/Rybolt Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

