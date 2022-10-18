(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday for Reid Health’s brand new hospital in Connersville. That hospital will cover 177,000 square feet at the former Kmart location on Park Road. It’s a $100 million project that will replace the facility that has stood for decades on Virginia Avenues. Representatives of Reid Health, Connersville, Fayette County, and even students from Grandview Elementary were on hand to take part in Wednesday’s groundbreaking. The new facility is expected to open in about two years. Now that Reid Health has broken ground on its new hospital on Park Road in Connersville, what will become of the current hospital on Virginia Avenue? According to Reid, the plan is to "tear it down, fill in the hole, level the dirt, and put grass down." One of the reasons Reid sought a new location is because needed renovations to the old structure would be cost prohibitive. Reid indicated that, due to the building’s configuration, it would not be marketable to another entity.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO