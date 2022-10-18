Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
St. Elizabeth Associate Donates Authored Books to Dearborn Birthing Center
A gift for newborns as they head home to jumpstart life-long literacy. St. Elizabeth Physicians associate and book author Bobbi Cornett (center), shares her children’s book, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? with all newborns at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center. Nurse Manager Jacquie Ritzmann (left) and Kerri DeBorde, RN (right) help Bobbi distribute the books to the families. Photo provided.
eaglecountryonline.com
Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
eaglecountryonline.com
Games/Carnival Games
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... Join Aurora Tri Kappa, Channel Kats, and Vague Traces at this fun musical events to raise money for South Dearborn Scholarships and Dearborn County charities. T...
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Planning Civic Park Expansion
A purchase agreement has been approved to acquire a property at Williams and Short streets, which will be used to build a new open-air structure. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new addition to Lawrenceburg Civic Park is in the works. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a motion was passed to...
WRBI Radio
It’s a fire vs. police chili cook-off at final Public Safety Cookout of the year
The final Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout of the year takes place Thursday evening from 6-8 at Ryle Addition. Bragging rights will be on the line when the Greensburg Fire Department’s C Shift takes on the Greensburg Police Department’s Administrative and Investigations Unit in a chili cook-off. The...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
WRBI Radio
Appeals on Wheels to roll up to South Ripley next week
Versailles, IN — The Indiana Court of Appeals civics education outreach program Appeals on Wheels will make a stop at South Ripley High School on Thursday, October 27. A three-judge panel – which will include Dearborn County native Leanna Weismann – will hear oral arguments in the case of Robert Lawson vs. The State of Indiana.
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Polling Locations
Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
1017thepoint.com
REID BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CONNERSVILLE HOSPITAL
(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday for Reid Health’s brand new hospital in Connersville. That hospital will cover 177,000 square feet at the former Kmart location on Park Road. It’s a $100 million project that will replace the facility that has stood for decades on Virginia Avenues. Representatives of Reid Health, Connersville, Fayette County, and even students from Grandview Elementary were on hand to take part in Wednesday’s groundbreaking. The new facility is expected to open in about two years. Now that Reid Health has broken ground on its new hospital on Park Road in Connersville, what will become of the current hospital on Virginia Avenue? According to Reid, the plan is to "tear it down, fill in the hole, level the dirt, and put grass down." One of the reasons Reid sought a new location is because needed renovations to the old structure would be cost prohibitive. Reid indicated that, due to the building’s configuration, it would not be marketable to another entity.
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
eaglecountryonline.com
BCEF's 2022-23 Art on Main Kicks Off with Batesville Primary Students
The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students. (Batesville, Ind.) - The 2022-23 season of the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville recently kicked off with the installation of the first display, created by students at the Batesville Primary School (BPS). The mural features representations of the BPS staff members created by approximately 70 students.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
1017thepoint.com
LIFE EXPECTANCIES FOR AREA COUNTIES RELEASED
(Whitewater Valley)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that new numbers show that life expectancy of Wayne County residents dropped more than any other Indiana county in the last decade and is down to 72.9 years. Here’s where some of the other area county’s stand. A Fayette County resident now has an even lower life expectancy than a Wayne County resident…just 72.3 years. But, residents of bordering Franklin County can expect to live five full years longer – 77.4 years. That’s the highest life expectancy of any county in our area. Here's where other area counties stand: Union, 76. Randolph, 75.1. Henry, 75.2. Preble, 75.7. Darke, 76.3.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
eaglecountryonline.com
Pavement Maintenance Project Continues This Week on I-74 in Hamilton Co.
The work will require a ramp closure at Harrison Avenue. (Hamilton County, Oh.) – A pavement maintenance project continues this week on Interstate 74 in Hamilton County. Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-74 west to Harrison Avenue/Rybolt Road.
Comments / 0