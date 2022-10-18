Read full article on original website
East Idaho Eats: Pitmaster BarBQue serves up big ribs, brisket, Idaho nachos, breakfast burritos and more
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over a year since Pitmaster BarBQue served breakfast but starting Halloween morning, brisket burritos and other morning favorites are back on the menu. A shortage of employees during the pandemic forced the restaurant to do away with breakfast and customers have been anxiously...
PROVIDING A PURPOSE: Renovated downtown building aims to offer something for everyone
POCATELLO — Work has been completed on the massive renovation project to turn an iconic downtown Pocatello building that housed a furniture business for decades into a multi-use facility. Craig Yadon and his wife Mariya have spent the better part of three years and invested a significant sum of money to transform the former Petersen's Furniture Building at 224 N. Main St. into the Purpose Building — complete with a two-story event center, two floors of premier office space and a luxury penthouse vacation rental. ...
Ammon’s Pumpkin Walk returns bigger than ever
The pumpkin displays are back at McCowin Park in Ammon, and with over 40 displays, organizers say this year is their biggest Pumpkin Walk yet. The post Ammon’s Pumpkin Walk returns bigger than ever appeared first on Local News 8.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
Veterans Day parade to return to Pocatello after 80 years
POCATELLO – After an 80 year hiatus, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be returning on Saturday, November 12. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the parade committee have been working more than five months to bring it back. Though it had a few bumps in the beginning, committee members are determined to make sure veterans in the community are honored for their service, and to give the public a chance to get to know them.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Volunteers invite community to harvest festival to help save historical park
SHELLEY — Volunteers are raising money this weekend for a new water system at a local historical park where the water was shut off earlier this year. The fundraiser will help NBC Historical Park in Shelley to fund a new water system. The event is called “The Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival” and will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the gate.
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion
POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project. The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city. “We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she...
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Warren Sayer
Warren Robert Sayer, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Warren was born June 30, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Henry Sayer and Ora Hodge Sayer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Air Force.
Patti Tracy
Patti Ann Mohr Tracy, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by a life’s worth of tremendously awesome Halloween decorations. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday,...
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
UPDATE: One person killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
Idaho Falls woman allegedly stabs roommate in the head with fork after argument over dishes
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly getting into a violent fight with her roommate over dishes. Lacey Sandoval was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to documents, the incident happened in September but a court case wasn’t filed against Sandoval until October.
Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled after Thursday morning crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Around 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled into a parking lot in Idaho Falls after a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck on Thursday. The crash happened at about 10 a.m., on the 1500 block of East 17th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Investigation underway after two sage-grouse are illegally killed
BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
