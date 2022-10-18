Read full article on original website
David N.Opine
3d ago
crazy spoiled brat...... probably on crack like so many young bored kids these days...... probably been playing video games in his bedroom for the last 10 years
40-year-old mother of four killed in hit-and-run, police seek driver
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Thursday night.
WISN
MPD: Speeding driver arrested in deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man following a fatal crash late Thursday night. Police said that officers tried to stop a vehicle about 10:23 p.m. that was speeding at North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress Street. Officers ended the chase, but said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man continued to...
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
Hartland, WI fire leaves 6 dead at apartment complex; criminal investigation underway
Police said they are now looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
WISN
Six people die in Hartland fire
Police Chief Torin Misko says that six people died in an apartment complex fire in Hartland Friday morning. Originally, it was reported seven people died.
Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Windsor ID’d
WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Windsor earlier this month. Deputy Cody Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, shot 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in Windsor on Oct. 13. Woods has been put on...
Man arrested after punching friend who tried to sell him soap as drugs
Madison police say a person was punched by a friend when they tried to sell them fake drugs that were actually soap early Thursday morning.
WISN
'It could have been my kids': 6 dead after Hartland apartment fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — Authorities said on Friday a four-family apartment building on Mansfield Court in Hartland caught fire just after 5 a.m. There were 15 fire departments and nine police departments that responded. Police confirmed that six bodies were recovered from the fire. They did not identify the victims.
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
'Persons of interest' arrested in connection to homicide of 12-year-old girl
Milwaukee police said Thursday they have arrested "persons of interest" in connection to the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Police say no one has been charged.
BREAKING NEWS: At least seven people are dead in an apartment fire in Wisconsin as cops launch criminal investigation
At least seven people have died in an early morning fire at a Wisconsin apartment building. The fire broke out at 5.11am on Friday in the 700 block of Mansfield Court in Hartland, about 26 miles from Milwaukee. According to CBS 58, at least 15 fire departments and nine police...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
None injured in Oregon duplex explosion that damaged neighboring homes
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
WISN
Darrell Brooks causes disruptions throughout Day 15 of trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the third week of Darrell Brooks' trial in the Waukesha Parade tragedy wound to an end, there were fireworks in the courtroom between the judge and Brooks, who is representing himself. Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens more in November during...
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
