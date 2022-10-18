ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Comments / 7

David N.Opine
3d ago

crazy spoiled brat...... probably on crack like so many young bored kids these days...... probably been playing video games in his bedroom for the last 10 years

Reply
2
 

WISN

MPD: Speeding driver arrested in deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man following a fatal crash late Thursday night. Police said that officers tried to stop a vehicle about 10:23 p.m. that was speeding at North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress Street. Officers ended the chase, but said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man continued to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Six people die in Hartland fire

Police Chief Torin Misko says that six people died in an apartment complex fire in Hartland Friday morning. Originally, it was reported seven people died.
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

'It could have been my kids': 6 dead after Hartland apartment fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — Authorities said on Friday a four-family apartment building on Mansfield Court in Hartland caught fire just after 5 a.m. There were 15 fire departments and nine police departments that responded. Police confirmed that six bodies were recovered from the fire. They did not identify the victims.
HARTLAND, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks causes disruptions throughout Day 15 of trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the third week of Darrell Brooks' trial in the Waukesha Parade tragedy wound to an end, there were fireworks in the courtroom between the judge and Brooks, who is representing himself. Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens more in November during...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

