Orange Coast College had a chance to pull off the upset in the final minutes, but would eventually suffer a 38-28 home defeat to Glendale College on Saturday. The Pirates have started their American Metro Conference schedule by facing the top two ranked teams in the conference: first with Citrus College last week, and this week against the Vaqueros. Coast kept it close with Glendale from the opening kickoff, but when trailing by a touchdown with two minutes left, freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres threw an interception in opponent territory that would seal the loss for OCC.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO