Costa Mesa, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coastreportonline.com

SoCal journalist shares cultural, industry experience at JACC

Code Black Media and AfroLA founder Dana Amihere spoke and answered questions to community college student journalists during a keynote seminar at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges’Regional Conference at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. Amihere’s passion for journalism sparked at the University of Maryland, where she began her...
FULLERTON, CA
coastreportonline.com

What to know about the potential Orange County bus strike

Students at Orange Coast College received an alert on Oct. 12 regarding the possible bus strike occurring on the following Monday, Oct. 17, just a few months after receiving free bus rides. The alert notified students of contract issues that would cause all bus services in Orange County to cease,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

Correa speaks to OCC students on drug pricing bills, insurrection

Representative Lou Correa spoke to business students at Orange Coast College on Oct. 12 in Business Law professor Fred Judd’s class and shared his experiences passing bills on insulin caps and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Correa is the representative of California’s 46th congressional district, including the Orange County cities...
COSTA MESA, CA
coastreportonline.com

Pirates keep it close, but fail to pull off upset over Glendale

Orange Coast College had a chance to pull off the upset in the final minutes, but would eventually suffer a 38-28 home defeat to Glendale College on Saturday. The Pirates have started their American Metro Conference schedule by facing the top two ranked teams in the conference: first with Citrus College last week, and this week against the Vaqueros. Coast kept it close with Glendale from the opening kickoff, but when trailing by a touchdown with two minutes left, freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres threw an interception in opponent territory that would seal the loss for OCC.
GLENDALE, CA
coastreportonline.com

Pirates overcome slow start to defeat Golden West

After a slow start in the first half, Orange Coast College stormed back in the third quarter to defeat Golden West College 14-6 at home on Wednesday. Now winners of 13 straight, the win on Wednesday pushed the Pirates into first place in the Orange Empire Conference. Against the 13-10...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

