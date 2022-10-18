Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Two Arrested On White County Warrants
The White County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals turned themselves in on White County Warrants. On Tuesday October 18th, 56 year old James Nuckolls of Griffin Indiana arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. He met with Officer George Spencer who ran Nuckolls information to verify the warrant. Nuckolls was wanted for Failure to Appear for Unauthorized Videotaping. Bail amount listed on the warrant was $5,000 of which $500 cash had to be paid. Nuckolls was booked in the White County Jail and bonded out about an hour later. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th at 9:00 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
newschannel20.com
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
wrul.com
Moore Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
A Carmi man is currently in the White County Jail after being arrested early this morning. At around 2:24 a.m. officers responded to a call at 709 Stewart Street and arrested 48 year old William R Moore of Carmi for Disorderly Conduct. Moore is being held on $100 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KFVS12
Man sentenced to 6 years in connection with officer-involved shooting investigation in Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to six years on three class 2 felonies on Wednesday, October 19. According to the Hamilton County State’s Attorney, Aaron Sealy pleaded to three felonies, one of which was possession of a stolen vehicle. He will serve six years in the Department of Corrections with one year of supervised release.
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
wgel.com
ISP Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off
On Monday, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County on Monday to serve the warrant for alleged Failure to Appear when Baldrige allegedly fired multiple shots at them.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested two days in a row for domestic battery to same woman
Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.
Washington Missourian
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
40-year-man shot near St. Charles hotel early Wednesday morning
St. Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two charged with aggravated battery and mob action at SCHS
Two Salem Community High School students were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday with aggravated battery and mob action following an alleged assault on a third student at the school on October 5th. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl released details on the case Monday. He says 18-year-old Carter...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
Comments / 0