Effective: 2022-10-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO