NWS: EF0 tornado hit Indian River County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado hit Indian River County on Monday night.

The storm struck the Midway Estates community near Vero Beach at about 7 p.m.

Officials said the winds were between 80-85 mph and the path was about a half-mile long. It took about three minutes to travel that length.

"Two minutes after I heard the TV give us a warning that it was coming, I said, 'John, we gotta get in the bathroom,'" And because there are no basements, you’re just trying to figure out where you can go and I always heard to go to the center part of your trailer and that’s where we laid and sat down in the bathroom and just listened to it and didn’t know till it left.

Crews were busy cleaning up debris Tuesday morning caused by the storm.

The tornado also downed some power lines, causing outages.

At least one family was displaced by the storm, but no injuries were reported.