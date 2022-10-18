Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Law And Order: SVU's Latest Brutal Case Just Reminded Me Why Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is The Heart Of The Franchise
What would the Law & Order franchise do without Mariska Hargitay as the heart of SVU?
tvinsider.com
How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can See Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early
Ever wanted to see Yellowstone‘s sprawling landscape on the big screen? Now you can. AMC Theatres is partnering with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to bring the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere to fans two weeks before its November 13 debut on Paramount Network. The Tulsa King series premiere will play immediately after Yellowstone, the whole experience clocking in at 2.5 hours.
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
SFGate
‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox
Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Promises Faster Pace in Season 2 Because ‘It Will Have Been Earned’
When the Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” airs tonight, it will mark the end of a slow-burning first season that often prioritized character development over the fast-paced violence that made “Game of Thrones” a massive hit for HBO. But according to showrunner Ryan Condal, that’s all about to change. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Condal explained that the deliberate pacing in Season 1 was an artistic choice, but promises that the next batch of episodes will pick up the pace. “We will get to the spectacle,” Condal said. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities...
Bustle
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Comments / 0