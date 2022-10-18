ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Variety

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
tvinsider.com

How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can See Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early

Ever wanted to see Yellowstone‘s sprawling landscape on the big screen? Now you can. AMC Theatres is partnering with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to bring the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere to fans two weeks before its November 13 debut on Paramount Network. The Tulsa King series premiere will play immediately after Yellowstone, the whole experience clocking in at 2.5 hours.
SFGate

‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox

Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Promises Faster Pace in Season 2 Because ‘It Will Have Been Earned’

When the Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” airs tonight, it will mark the end of a slow-burning first season that often prioritized character development over the fast-paced violence that made “Game of Thrones” a massive hit for HBO. But according to showrunner Ryan Condal, that’s all about to change. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Condal explained that the deliberate pacing in Season 1 was an artistic choice, but promises that the next batch of episodes will pick up the pace. “We will get to the spectacle,” Condal said. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities...
Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.

