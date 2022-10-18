Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Stores Begin Selling Exterior Door Lock That Can Be Unlocked by Tapping an iPhone Or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple's Top Designer Is Leaving the Company Three Years After Taking Over From Jony Ive
Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Apple confirmed to CNBC on Friday. She took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago when he left to start his own independent firm. Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving...
