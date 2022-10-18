ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Apple's Top Designer Is Leaving the Company Three Years After Taking Over From Jony Ive

Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Apple confirmed to CNBC on Friday. She took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago when he left to start his own independent firm. Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving...

