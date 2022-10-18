ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Bryson Stott Gets NLCS Tickets for Phillies Fan Who Lost Dad to Cancer

Phillies fan Geoff Crawley knew he couldn’t afford to watch his favorite team play in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. But he was determined to still see the Phils in person and traveled all the way from Washington, DC to San Diego for Game 2 of the series.
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?

Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans

NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
Diehard Phillies Fan Gets Tattoo Tribute, Thanks to 2 Players

A serendipitous Philadelphia Phillies team appearance turned into a memory that will last a lifetime for one fan who permanently stamped autographs of two players on his sleeve. Mat Bernardo, of Wilmington, was at Xfinity Live with his lifelong friend Tommy McLean when the Phils came into the VIP area...
