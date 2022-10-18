Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
NBC Philadelphia
Bryson Stott Gets NLCS Tickets for Phillies Fan Who Lost Dad to Cancer
Phillies fan Geoff Crawley knew he couldn’t afford to watch his favorite team play in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. But he was determined to still see the Phils in person and traveled all the way from Washington, DC to San Diego for Game 2 of the series.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Winner Bruce Bochy as New Manager
The Texas Rangers have a new skipper, announcing Friday they've hired Bruce Bochy to fill the shoes of Chris Woodward. The team said Bochy has agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons. Bochy, who was the manager of the 2010 Giants that beat the Rangers in the World...
NBC Philadelphia
Bronny James Secures Beats by Dre NIL Deal, Stars in Commercial With LeBron
Bronny James secures Beats by Dre NIL deal, stars in commercial with LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's been quite the month for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James. Just days after the young Sierra Canyon star finalized a NIL endorsement deal with Nike, he...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
NBC Philadelphia
Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?
Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
NBC Philadelphia
NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans
NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
NBC Philadelphia
Diehard Phillies Fan Gets Tattoo Tribute, Thanks to 2 Players
A serendipitous Philadelphia Phillies team appearance turned into a memory that will last a lifetime for one fan who permanently stamped autographs of two players on his sleeve. Mat Bernardo, of Wilmington, was at Xfinity Live with his lifelong friend Tommy McLean when the Phils came into the VIP area...
Comments / 0