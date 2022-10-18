ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
TPD to honor first female officer who took her own life 36 years ago

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department plans to honor its female officers with a memorial during Women's History Month. As the head of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Clara Reynolds is used to helping people in crisis. However, she is not used to talking about her trauma. Her...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
