Dorsey Achieves Mansfield 5.0 Certification Plus Status for 2022

 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to meeting or exceeding the baseline requirements, the Firm has successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of their current leadership roles.

Dorsey Achieves Mansfield 5.0 Certification Plus Status for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Mansfield Rule Certification measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions.

“We are proud to have once again achieved Mansfield Plus Certification,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where every lawyer has the ability to thrive and the opportunity to lead.”

Dorsey is now participating in the sixth cycle of the Mansfield Rule Certification program process–Mansfield Rule Certification 6.0–that launched on August 16, 2022.

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare; and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005981/en/

