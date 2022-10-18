Read full article on original website
Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, Then Showers Sunday
After a frosty start to the day, temperatures are finally hopping back to the 60s for the afternoon. We’re enjoying another sunny day, and dry conditions persist. A high pressure system will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s Saturday. Saturday will become the official pick of...
Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine
Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
Heating Worries Mount Amid Growing Costs
Shirlee Thurston's latest heating oil bill is a frightening prospect only weeks before Halloween and the arrival of the winter months. "Close to like $550, $560 on top of everything, yeah," she explained. Oil prices are on the rise. This week, a gallon of home heating oil in Massachusetts sold...
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Vermont Voters Considering Reproductive Liberty Amendment
With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article 22 would declare it...
Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
Mass. Reports 7,408 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,408 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,902,403 cases and 20,459 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 253 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, Explained: The Proposed ‘Millionaire's Tax'
Commonly known as the "Millionaire's Tax" or the "Fair Share Amendment," Question 1 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would amend the state constitution to apply an extra 4% tax on all residents' personal income over $1 million. For example, someone with a personal income of $1.5 million would have...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change
Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
