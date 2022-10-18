U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with NJ Transit to ensure equal access for individuals with disabilities at five intercity rail stations

Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration’s ‘big oil’ lawsuit is a political stunt that will only fuel higher prices, Assemblyman Wirths says
NEW JERSEY – Taxpayers can’t afford to play politics, says Assemblyman Hal Wirths following Tuesday’s Big Oil lawsuit announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration. Officials from the attorney general’s office, DEP and consumer affairs are suing five oil and gas companies and a trade group for...
wrnjradio.com
Active fall period for black bears begins; New Jersey residents urged to secure trash, other potential food sources
NEW JERSEY – Residents and outdoor enthusiasts throughout New Jersey are encouraged to strictly adhere to guidelines for eliminating or securing potential food sources for black bears as they actively forage for food in preparation for the winter denning season, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Wednesday.
wrnjradio.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man at Morris County assisted living facility
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Weston Assisted Living in Hanover Township after a report of a suspicious man that entered the building, police said. On Thursday, October 20, at 7:27p.m., police responded to Weston Assisted Living, located at 905 Route 10, regarding...
wrnjradio.com
ShopRite and Kellogg Company partner to fuel the bodies, minds of students in Northwestern New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – With the school year well under way and the holiday season coming up, ShopRite is teaming up with Kellogg Company to support families and students facing hunger in northwestern New Jersey. The companies are donating $5,000 each to Phillipsburg, N.J.-based food bank Norwescap, for a total...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Agriculture, DEP allow controlled open burns to protect crops
NEW JERSEY– With the state expected to experience colder fall temperatures, the Department of Environmental Protection has agreed with NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher’s request to allow farmers to do controlled open burning or use specialized torches known as smudge pots to protect crops from damage now through Monday, October 24.
wrnjradio.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
wrnjradio.com
Governors launch youth mental health initiative
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – National Governors Association (NGA) Chair New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NGA Vice Chair Utah Governor Spencer Cox met with those on the frontlines of youth mental health care to advance the NGA Chair’s Initiative: Strengthening Youth Mental Health. “As leaders, one of...
wrnjradio.com
Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
Comments / 0