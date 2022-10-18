ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas are busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
